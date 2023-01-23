JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Olivia Fasick scored 21 points and had six assists, and Ashley Norling had 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team defeated Mercyhurst University 70-60 on Monday at the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats won their fourth consecutive game and are 12-6 overall, 9-3 in the PSAC West Division.
Hayden Taylor netted 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown, which improved to 7-2 on its home court.
Julia Buchman topped Mercyhurst with 18 points, and Danielle Grim scored 17 points for the Lakers (10-8, 6-6).
Mercyhurst University held a 31-30 advantage at halftime, but Pitt-Johnstown led 46-41 after three quarters.
The Mountain Cats used a 24-19 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to hold off the Lakers.
Pitt-Johnstown's four-game winning streak matches a string of four consecutive wins from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 this season.
