Pitt-Johnstown logo

Pitt-Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Olivia Fasick scored 21 points and had six assists, and Ashley Norling had 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team defeated Mercyhurst University 70-60 on Monday at the Sports Center.

The Mountain Cats won their fourth consecutive game and are 12-6 overall, 9-3 in the PSAC West Division.

Hayden Taylor netted 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown, which improved to 7-2 on its home court.

Julia Buchman topped Mercyhurst with 18 points, and Danielle Grim scored 17 points for the Lakers (10-8, 6-6). 

Mercyhurst University held a 31-30 advantage at halftime, but Pitt-Johnstown led 46-41 after three quarters.

The Mountain Cats used a 24-19 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to hold off the Lakers.

Pitt-Johnstown's four-game winning streak matches a string of four consecutive wins from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 this season.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you