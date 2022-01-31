ERIE, Pa. – Ashley Norling provided 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Kylah Franklin added 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds to help the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team storm back from a first-half deficit and hold off Mercyhurst 59-58 on Monday night.
Pitt-Johnstown improved to 9-10 overall and 7-6 in the PSAC and maintained the sixth spot in the standings. The Mountain Cats won their third straight game.
Molly Wagner chipped in nine points and four rebounds, while Olivia Fasick added eight points and Makalyn Clapper, the PSAC West Co-Athlete of the Week, finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Mountain Cats.
Pitt-Johnstown charged out of the gate and hit its first five shots, taking advantage of 10 early points from Wagoner and Norling to build an 11-2 lead four minutes into the game. Mercyhurst came back with four 3-pointers, including two from Julie Bachman, to go on top 20-15.
Norling’s bucket early in the second quarter got the Mountain Cats back to within four, but the Lakers were able to slowly work the lead out to 13 on a Grace Clary 3-pointer. Pitt-Johnstown answered with another basket from Norling and a late free throw from Wagoner to outscore Mercyhurst, 6-1, over the final 1:40 to narrow it to 34-26 at the half.
The Mountain Cats held the momentum and outscored the Lakers 16-7 in the third quarter. Pitt-Johnstown extended the run it started late in the second quarter to 15-1 to regain a 35-34 lead on Clapper’s 3-pointer and Norling’s layup just over three minutes into the third quarter.
It stayed close and the Mountain Cats were able to take a 42-41 advantage on two of Franklin’s seven third-quarter points.
Following three ties and three lead changes in the fourth quarter, Norling knocked down a turnaround jumper at the 1:32 mark to give the lead to Pitt-Johnstown for good, and Fasick sealed it with a pair of free throws with five seconds to go.
Pitt-Johnstown, which held a 42-31 advantage on the glass, shot 42.4% (25-for-59) while holding the Lakers to just 39.6% (21-for-53).
Clary’s game-high 20 points and six rebounds paced three Lakers who scored in double figures. Mercyhurst, which lost its fourth straight game, dropped to 6-12 overall and 4-7 in the PSAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.