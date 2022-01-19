MANSFIELD, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season, relying on strong play from starting guard Peyton Alazaus and reserve forward Kylah Franklin.
The Mountain Cats rolled to a 59-47 PSAC road victory at Mansfield thanks to a 20-4 advantage in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Alazaus tallied 15 points and nine rebounds, and Franklin added 15 points and seven boards off the bench, both career highs, as the Mountain Cats improved to 6-9 overall, 4-5 in the PSAC.
Guard Olivia Fasick contributed eight points and six assists, and forward Molly Wagoner provided 10 rebounds and seven points for Pitt-Johnstown, which ran its record to 12-1 all-time against the Mountaineers.
Mansfield (5-8, 4-5 PSAC East) was led by guard Sydney Reed's nine points.
The Mountain Cats shot 37.9% (22 of 58) from the floor and 35.7% (5 of 14) from 3-point range, while Mansfield hit 33.3% (18 of 54) of its shots and 14.3% (2 of 14) from behind the arc in the crossover game.
The Mountaineers cut a 22-point deficit to 11 with 7:49 to play in the fourth quarter on forward Alivia Paeglow's free throw, but Alazaus completed a three-point play. Wagoner scored on a layup and Franklin nailed a 3-pointer as coach Mike Drahos' Pitt-Johnstown team quickly regained a 54-37 advantage.
In the third quarter, three consecutive layups by forward Ashley Norling in the first three minutes staked Pitt-Johnstown to its biggest lead at 41-19.
The Mountaineers went on a 9-0 run and pulled within 41-28 lead on a layup by forward Logan Nutt with 3:42 to go. Mountain Cats guard Kendyl McKissock hit two free throws to halt the run 21 seconds later.
Pitt-Johnstown used a 20-4 surge in the second quarter to take a 35-17 lead. The Mountain Cats shot 47.4% in the quarter, hitting 9 of 19 shots, while the Mountaineers missed all 12 of their attempts and hit just four free throws.
Franklin and Alazaus led the way in the first half with 11 points and 10 points, respectively. Alazaus hit a pair of 3-pointers, along with Fasick.
Pitt-Johnstown trailed 8-3 a little over two minutes into the opening quarter, but a second 3-pointer by Alazaus and a layup by Wagoner tied the game at 8-8 at the 4:56 mark.
Franklin's layup with 1:11 left gave the Mountain Cats their first lead at 13-11. She also sank two free throws with one second remaining to give the visitors the lead for good at 15-13.
Pitt-Johnstown returns home for a 5 p.m. matchup Saturday against PSAC West leader Seton Hill University.
