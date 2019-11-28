Jared Jakubick’s 15 points led a balanced attack that saw five Mountain Cats score in double figures in a convincing 82-57 victory over the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras to open Pitt-Johnstown’s trip to Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The Mountain Cats have won six straight games and improved to 6-1.
Led by Fred Mulbah and Caiden Landis, who both connected on multiple scoring plays, the Mountain Cats quickly erased the early deficit and built a 19-9 advantage.
Leading by 11 in the first half, coach Bob Rukavina went to his bench and got immediate production from Jakubick and junior forward Marcin Wsizomirski. Jakabick hit a 3-pointer and Wiszomirski followed with a conventional three-point play off of high school teammate Drew Magestro’s assist to build the lead to 17 at halftime.
Pitt-Johnstown maintained the momentum in the second half and cruised to the 25-point win.
Magestro scored 13 points, while John Paul Kromka, Landis, and Wiszomirski all finished with 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown.
