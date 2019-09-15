EASTON, Mass. – Jaden Gray’s match-high 17 kills and 10 digs led four Mountain Cats who finished in double figures in kills and helped Pitt-Johnstown wrap-up the Stonehill Tournament at 3-0 with a 3-sets-to-1 victory over Mercy (NY) College, Sunday afternoon.
After dropping the first set 28-26, the Mountain Cats, now 5-2, responded with wins of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-13.
Along with Gray, Grace Miller had 12 kills and seven digs, Cassie Pascarella had 13 kills, and Caitlin Vrabel tallied 11 kills and four blocks for Pitt-Johnstown.
J.C. Longeville’s match-high 52 sets assists and 10 digs guided the Mountain Cats, while Erin Carmody and Gabi DeRenzo collected 18 and 16 digs, respectively.
In the opener on Sunday, Gray and Miller each had 16 kills to help Pitt-Johnstown erase a 2-sets-to-1 deficit and lead the Mountain Cats to a five-set victory over Assumption (Mass.) College in second-round action. Pitt-Johnstown won 25-27, 25-10, 22-25, 25-16, 15-10.
Gray added seven digs and two blocks and Miller chipped in five digs while Vrabel had 11 kills and Anna Johns had eight kills and a pair of blocks.
The Mountain Cats also got a match-high 42 set assists and 10 digs from Longeville, a match-high 24 digs and six assists from Carmody, and 10 digs from DeRenzo.
