Noelle Carota collected a match-high 16 kills, and Caitlin Vrabel added 12 kills as Pitt-Johnstown closed out its 2019 home schedule with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22) PSAC victory over Indiana (Pa.) Tuesday night at the Sports Center. The Mountain Cats improved to 15-12 overall and 7-10 in the PSAC Southwest Division.
Carota netted seven digs and a pair of aces. Anna Johns collected eight kills and three blocks, Tatiana Pitcher had seven kills and two blocks. J.C. Longeville’s match-high 43 assists and 11 digs paced the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got a match-high 37 digs and two aces from Erin Carmody and 18 digs from Gabi DeRenzo.
Indiana (6-20, 5-12) was led by Gia Cannavino’s 13 kills and 12 digs and Jessica Ignace’s 12 kills and five blocks.
