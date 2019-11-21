Pitt-Johnstown senior middle hitter Caitlin Vrabel was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference second team and sophomore defensive specialist Erin Carmody earned a spot on the third team on Thursday when the conference announced this year’s awardees.
Vrabel led Pitt-Johnstown in kills (309) and hitting percentage (.322). Vrabel was also second on the team in blocks with 63 and fifth on the team in service aces with 17. Vrabel was also a second-team all-PSAC selection following the 2017 season.
Carmody, who set Pitt-Johnstown’s single match digs record with 46 at California (Pa.) on Nov. 16, led the Mountain Cats in digs with 673 and digs per set at 5.7. Her 18 aces ranked fourth. Nationally, Carmody ranked fifth in Division II in total digs (673) and 23rd in digs per set (5.7).
