A decade after it joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Pitt-Johnstown is making an important investment in its athletic programs.
This season, for the first time, the Division II school will have full-time roles for assistant coaches in the wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball programs, as well as a full-time head coach and full-time assistant for the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country programs.
“It’s definitely a watershed moment in Pitt-Johnstown athletics,” said Pat Pecora, the university’s athletic director and head wrestling coach. “It took the whole team to do it. I’m thankful to (Vice President of Student Affairs) Chris Stumpf and (President Jem) Spectar for leading the way.
“We’re excited.”
Pecora, who enters his 49th year with the Mountain Cats as the winningest coach in college wrestling history, said that Tyler Reinhart will move up from the part-time assistant role to the full-time position.
“Tyler Reinhart has been with me since he graduated,” Pecora said. “He always had to have other jobs to sustain a living.”
‘A dream come true’: Nick Ramirez has a master’s degree in exercise science, was named Pitt-Johnstown cross country coach in 2019 and served as a volunteer assistant track and field coach before working his way up to the head position.
The two combined positions weren’t enough to pay the bills, but the Westmont Hilltop graduate wasn’t complaining.
“It’s one of those things where you love it so much you do what you have to do to make ends meet,” he said. “I was lucky to have my wife and another job to keep us afloat.”
Ramirez now serves as the head coach of the men’s and women’s teams for both sports, and he’s about to add a full-time assistant coach.
“It’s a dream come true. I kind of had that dream since the beginning,” he said. “It shows that the university is supporting our mission and our goals. They recognize the hard work that our athletes are putting in. It’s just helping us get better.”
Providing consistency: Women’s basketball coach Mike Drahos has been with the program for a decade and has regularly had to find a new assistant, as the job was used as a steppingstone to a full-time position elsewhere.
Tori Moreland, a Pitt-Johnstown graduate and former player for the Mountain Cats, left after one season as a part-time assistant to Drahos. She joined Walsh University as an assistant.
“For us, (having a full-time assistant is) going to be huge – to have some consistency for the program, to have someone that can be here for a couple years,” he said.
“We’ve been blessed to have had some really good assistant coaches throughout the years, but this shows the investment that the school is willing to make in our program.”
The approval of the full-time position made Drahos’ coaching search much easier this time around.
“It gave us the opportunity to appeal to a larger audience,” he said.
Worth the wait: Stability hasn’t been a problem for the men’s basketball program. Patrick Grubbs played under Bob Rukavina – who is entering his 34th season as head coach – and has spent eight years as a Mountain Cats assistant, but it hasn’t always been easy.
“There are times you start to question is this what I want my career path to be?” Grubbs said.
“You see friends getting married or buying a house or new car and you’re not able to do that yet.
“I told myself not to worry about anyone else’s race but to run my own. I just thank the lord that it worked out for me.”
A Turtle Creek native, Grubbs returned to a job in Allegheny County each summer to supplement his income, but dedicated eight months of the year to the Mountain Cats.
“We always like to say it was a full-time job in terms of the hours,” he said. “Pretty much August through March, I was exclusively coaching basketball.”
The Mountain Cats’ all-time leading rebounder, Grubbs never wanted to leave the program.
“I’ve always said Pitt-Johnstown was my second home, even when I was part-time,” he said. “I think that was one of the reasons that I stuck around. I love being up here. I love the community, I love the school and I work with a lot of great people.
“A lot of people talk about salary, benefits but don’t talk enough about who they work with. I work with a lot of great guys, and Coach Rukavina – I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s been everything from a best friend to a second father to me.”
Without him I would not be in the coaching business.”
Now, it’s a slightly more lucrative business for Grubbs.
“It’s been a long eight years, but it’s also been quick,” he said. “It’s a different feeling but one I’m very grateful for.”
