JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lennox Pugh produced three hits and drove in a pair, and Pitt-Johnstown used strong pitching and a three-run first inning to build a lead in a 4-2 triumph over Bloomsburg on Tuesday afternoon at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Pitt-Johnstown (13-12-1) jumped on Bloomsburg starter Dylan Lubinski for three first-inning runs. Pugh’s two-run single scored Mario Disso and Justin Turcovski. Asher Corl's double to the left-center field gap chased home Pugh.
Bloomsburg’s Jake Reed was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the Huskies’ half of the fourth to cut it to 3-1, and Ben Newbert’s sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 3-2. Newbert played for the Johnstown Mill Rats in 2021.
The Mountain Cats got that run right back on Josh Reynolds' RBI groundout that scored Josh Ulery, who led off the bottom of the seventh with a double.
Five Mountain Cats pitchers got the job done on the mound, limiting Bloomsburg to just two runs on six hits in the nine-inning game. Jared Hoener (1-0) got the win in relief of starter and North Star graduate Luke Schrock after holding the Huskies hitless in 1 2/3 innings. Richland product Seth Coleman allowed just one hit over the final two innings to earn his first collegiate save. Schrock started only surrendered one hit in two innings.
Pugh’s three hits in four at-bats and two RBIs led Pitt-Johnstown’s 12-hit attack. Turcovski had two hits, including a double and a run scored, while Jake Ansell and Disso produced two hits apiece.
Owen Fischl singled and doubled for the Huskies (16-11-1).
Lubinski took the loss and slipped to 1-2 after giving up three runs on six hits in three innings.
