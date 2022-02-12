ERIE – Needing a victory at 19th-ranked Mercyhurst in the season’s dual meet finale to earn a split of the PSAC dual-meet crown, No. 13 Pitt-Johnstown used a four-bout run between 141 pounds and 165, while picking up wins in seven of 10 matches on its way to a 29-12 win over the Lakers. Thanks to their second victory in as many days, the Mountain Cats split the conference championship with Gannon, which Pitt-Johnstown had beaten on Friday.
A technical fall by Jacob Ealy at 149 helped Pitt-Johnstown race out to a 13-point lead. Alex Weber’s major decision win at 184, put the match out of reach at 23-9 and gave the Mountain Cats their sixth straight PSAC crown. Pitt-Johnstown wrapped up the dual meet season at 13-1 overall and 6-1 in the PSAC. Pitt-Johnstown will host the 2022 NCAA Division II Super Region I tournament in the Sports Center on Feb. 26., before traveling to St. Louis for the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships on March 11-12.
The Mountain Cats got off to a quick start with Matt Siszka’s 10-1 major decision over Jacob Ruggeri at 125, before Mercyhurst answered with a fall from Eric Bartos at 6:42 in the 133-pound bout to go in front 6-4.
However, Pitt-Johnstown bounced right back with four consecutive wins to climb out to a 19-6 advantage. At 141, Caleb Morris used a point for riding time to outlast Alexis Soriano, 2-1, and give the lead back to the Mountain Cats and Ealy won a 16-0 technical fall at 5:50 over Mike Zacur to make it 12-6.
Pitt-Johnstown continued to build on its lead with a 5-2 decision from 11th-ranked Nate Smith at 157, followed by an 11-0 major decision from No. 8 Dillon Keane over Mike Clark at 165.
At 174, Dillon Walker upset fourth-ranked Brock Biddle, 17-10 to get the Lakers back to within 10, but Weber’s 8-0 major decision over Brent Barbules at 184 made it 23-9. Mercyhurst picked up a decision win at 197, but Pitt-Johnstown’s Oggie Atwood closed out the victory by pinning Justin Petrilena at 4:50.
With the loss, Mercyhurst ended its dual meet season at 10-6 overall and 5-2 in the PSAC.
