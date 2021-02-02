Nothing can bring back the lost seasons for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown spring sports, or a potential national tournament run by the Mountain Cats wrestling team, in the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 schedule.
But the Pitt-Johnstown athletic program will have another opportunity to compete in spring sports. And, the wrestling team will participate in the NCAA Division II regional and national events, the university announced on Tuesday.
“After getting cut short last year, when we were off to a great start, really stuck with me since that ended,” said Pitt-Johnstown baseball coach Todd Williams, whose team was 11-6 when play was halted after a March 12 extra-inning loss at Concord University in West Virginia. “It was tough leaving it like that. I’m glad the kids are getting to play this year. At least we’re going to try to play.
“Hopefully we can make it through it, do everything we need to do – and these kids get to play a full season.”
A strict regimen of COVID-19 testing and pandemic-related guidelines must be followed. Student-athletes began returning on Jan. 31 and are sheltering in place for one week. Teams will have staggered starting dates as a safety precaution.
Pitt-Johnstown spring sports include baseball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and women’s softball. The Mountain Cats wrestlers will prepare for the Feb. 28 NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Tournament at Mercyhurst University. Qualifiers would advance to the national tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 12-13.
Pitt-Johnstown fall and winter sports such as men's and women's basketball also may begin training and participating in team activities without competition this academic year.
“We’re going to phase in the spring sports. The president (Dr. Jem Spectar) gave us the OK to take 10 guys to regionals,” said Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach and Athletic Director Pat Pecora, who has the most all-time dual-meet wins in NCAA history in any division. “We’re not going to wrestle any dual meets this season, but I’m so grateful to the president for allowing us to compete in regionals and nationals.”
Pitt-Johnstown will require adherence to testing and safety guidelines such as:
• Student-athletes must test for COVID-19 through the university’s free option prior to returning to campus.
• Student-athletes will be tested twice during their initial shelter week.
• Low-contact sports will be tested every other week during practice periods.
• High contact sports will be tested weekly during practice periods.
• Student-athletes will be tested within 72 hours prior to all competitions.
There also are protocols to follow if student-athletes have a positive test. The school also set return to play guidelines for those who test positive.
Face coverings will be used. Other adjustments include various travel guidelines, social-distancing in bench/dugout areas and locker rooms, and elimination of unnecessary physical contact such as handshakes and high-fives.
“It’s going to be tough. We open up a month from Friday and we haven’t even started practicing yet,” Williams said. “We won’t start until everybody passes their COVID-19 tests this week. We’re getting out to a late start and we have a short amount of time to get ready.
“We’re going to have four different ‘pods’ set up to do their workouts,” Williams said, referring to groups of eight to 10 players working together. “It’s going to be completely different, although they are a little bit used to it from when we started out fall practice.”
Following the guidelines is better than the possibility of not playing a season, the coaches said.
“With baseball and softball and the spring sports, they didn’t have anything last year,” Pecora said. “We really wanted to make it our priority that we were sure to get in seasons for sports that missed the whole season last spring. The schedules are abbreviated, but they’re still a conference schedule.”
Like Williams in baseball, Pecora couldn’t help but think about “what might have been” as his regional champion wrestlers took three defending national champions and a deep roster of qualifiers to the 2020 national tournament in South Dakota before it was cancelled.
“If we were going to win a national title, it was last year,” Pecora said. “We were definitely loaded. We came off a fantastic season. We won regionals. We were poised to make a great run at a national title. We had three returning national champs on the team and other guys who were coming on strong. That was very tough.”
