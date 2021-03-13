Dylan Heid pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts as Pitt-Johnstown beat Fairmont State University 5-2 to open a Saturday doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Fairmont State came back to win Game 2 by a 7-6 score and split with the Mountain Cats in a non-conference twin bill.
Heid followed up his season-opening no-hitter with another strong mound outing. The senior right-hander only allowed three hits and one earned run in the win. Lennox Pugh went 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in in Game 1. Mario Disso had two hits and scored two runs.
In Game 2, P.J. Lanham, who hit a solo homer in the opener, tripled in a run to give the Fighting Falcons the early lead. Lanham's three-run homer in the third extended Fairmont State’s lead to 4-0, and the Falcons were on the way to their first win.
Pitt-Johnstown sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run sixth that included Tyler Smith’s two-run homer, but it wasn’t enough for the Cats, who are 3-3. Fairmont State is 1-5.
