EDINBORO, Pa. – Tori Radvan drove in four runs and Mia Smith matched her career high with 12 strikeouts to help Pitt-Johnstown prevail 6-5 in Friday’s second game of a PSAC West Division doubleheader at Edinboro.
The Fighting Scots took the opener 2-0 behind Penn Cambria graduate Macy Sral's shutout.
The Mountain Cats are now 10-22 overall and 5-15 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Radvan and Sral locked up in a scoreless pitchers' dual until the Fighting Scots struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. After back-to-back singles and Olivia Weller’s sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, Stephanie Krick followed with a two-run double.
Sral held the Mountain Cats to three hits, a Radvan double in the fifth, and singles from Jenna Tallman and Julia Mooney in the sixth, while striking out six and not allowing a walk.
Radvan (3-8) was the tough-luck loser after giving up just two runs on seven hits in six innings. Radvan also fanned six and walked two.
In the second game, the Mountain Cats jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Following a walk to Tallman and a base hit by Mooney, Radvan launched a three-run home run to center off of Edinboro starter Lauren Bush.
Cheyenne Shughart’s RBI single in the bottom of the first cut the Fighting Scots’ deficit to 3-1. Pitt-Johnstown answered with a pair of runs in the third on Radvan’s sacrifice fly that scored Laura Fox and Smith’s RBI single that plated Tallman.
Edinboro (10-20, 4-14) got a run back in the bottom of the fourth to cut it to 5-2, but Brynnae Coe’s fielder’s choice allowed Maddie Flowers to score from third to get the Mountain Cats’ lead back out to four in the top of the fifth.
Shugart’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and one more run in the sixth cut Pitt-Johnstown’s lead to 6-5, but Smith held Edinboro off the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh to close out the complete-game victory.
Smith (7-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits, while matching her career high with 12 strikeouts.
Radvan homered and drove in four runs to pace the Mountain Cats’ offensive attack. Mooney and Fox each added two hits and scored a run, and Tallman scored two runs.
The Mountain Cats travel to Gannon for a PSAC West doubleheader, before returning home to host a pair of conference games against Seton Hill at 2 p.m. Tuesday at V.E. Erickson Complex.
