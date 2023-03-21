After suffering a 10-2 loss to California (Pa.) in Tuesday’s PSAC West and home opener at V.E. Erickson Complex, the Pitt-Johnstown softball rebounded with a 5-4 victory in the second contest behind Tori Radvan’s complete game and solo homers from Kayla Miehl and Radvan.
The Mountain Cats are now 5-7 overall and 1-1 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, California took advantage of a Mountain Cats throwing error in the top of the second to open the scoring, before Britney Wilson’s two-out, three-run triple highlighted a four run third inning that increased it to 5-0.
Shayna Postler led off the Vulcans’ half of the fourth with a solo homer, and Charity Henderson followed four hitters later with a grand slam to left-center field that make it 10-0.
Pitt-Johnstown answered with two runs in its half of the fourth on back-to-back solo homers from Julia Mooney and Miehl, but that was as close as the Mountain Cats could get.
Mooney and Miehl’s home runs accounted for the two Pitt-Johnstown hits.
Mia Smith suffered the loss and slipped to 3-2 after surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on five this over the first three innings. Miehl pitched the final two innings and gave up a pair of runs on two hits.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Emilia Santiago led off the bottom of the first with a walk and moved to second on Laura Fox’s sacrifice bunt. After Mooney drew a walk, Miehl chased them home with a base it up the middle.
Fox’s two-out double to right-center field in the second scored Radvan to make it 3-0, before California got on a scoreboard with a run in the top of the third.
The Vulcans tied it in the fourth on Mackenzie Carson’s two-run single, but the Mountain Cats quickly regained the lead when Radvan lead off the bottom of the frame with a home run to center.
Miehl then led off the fifth with her second homer of the day to give Pitt-Johnstown a 5-3 advantage.
A run in the top of the sixth got California back to within one, but Radvan tossed a scoreless seventh inning to wrap up the complete-game victory.
Radvan scattered 12 hits, but limited the Vulcans to four runs (three earned), while striking out one and walking two to even her record at 2-2.
Miehl went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Radvan added two hits, including a solo home run, and two runs to lead the Mountain Cats. Fox also doubled and drove home a run.
With the split, California is now 8-10 overall and 1-1 in the PSAC West.
After playing a pair of nonconference games at Lock Haven on Wednesday, Pitt-Johnstown is scheduled to host PSAC West doubleheaders at V.E. Erickson Complex against Edinboro at 2 p.m. Friday and Gannon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
