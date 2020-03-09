CLERMONT, Fla. – Pitt-Johnstown lost a pair of contests by identical 5-2 scores on Monday, falling to Stonehill (Mass.) and Post (Conn.) during the team’s spring break trip.
Olivia Porter went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, but Stonehill used a three-run fifth inning to regain the lead in the victory over Pitt-Johns-town, in Monday’s first game in Florida.
Bree Ginther doubled and scored a run for Pitt-Johnstown, which also got a hit from Jade Stubblefield.
Kristen Coffay took the loss and slipped to 1-1 after allowing five runs and striking out one in the complete game.
In the second game, Post connected for four home runs, including three off the bat of Brianna Rotunno, to defeat the Mountain Cats.
Ali Belgiovane, Kristie Radvan and Porter all had three hits for the Mountain Cats, now 2-2.
Pitt-Johnstown continues its spring trip with games against American International (Mass.) and Minnesota State-Mankato on Wednesday.
