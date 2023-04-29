EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown softball team closed out the 2023 season in fine fashion Saturday evening at Central Cambria High School.
Jenna Tallman connected for two of the Mountain Cats’ five home runs in the first game’s 9-1 PSAC West victory over Clarion. Pitt-Johnstown hit four more in the second game, including Emilia Santiago’s walk-off, two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth in a 7-5 victory. Pitt-Johnstown closed out the year at 15-29 and 10-22 in conference play.
In the opener, Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead. After Tallman led off with a solo homer, Julia Mooney moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Tori Radvan single. Mia Smith belted a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
Radvan added a solo homer in the bottom of the third, before the Mountain Cats tacked on four more in the fourth. Kelsi Terzolino and Santiago led off the inning with base hits, and Tallman blasted her second home run of the game, a three-run shot. Shaylin Hagerman followed with the Mountain Cats’ fifth homer of the game to extend Pitt-Johnstown’s lead.
Tallman went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs, while Hagerman was 3-for-3 with a homer to lead the Mountain Cats’ offensive attack. Pitt-Johnstown also got two hits, including a solo home run, from Radvan and a two-run home run from Smith.
Radvan picked up the complete-game win for Pitt-Johnstown and improved to 5-12 after limiting the Golden Eagles to just one run, a solo homer in the second, in the five-inning victory. She allowed two hits and struck out four.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to a 5-2 lead. Kayla Miehl hit a leadoff homer and Ailah Charles’ added a two-run home run that drove in Radvan in the bottom of the second, and Mooney connected for a two-run homer in the third.
Clarion didn’t go away and battled back to knot it at five with three runs in the top of the seventh force extra innings. After Smith held Clarion off the scoreboard in the top of the eighth, the Mountain Cats struck again with the longball. Charles reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs and Santiago stepped in and connected for a two-run walk-off blast that gave Pitt-Johnstown the 7-5 win.
Along with two-run homers from Charles, Mooney and Santiago, Miehl chipped in a solo home run.
Mia Smith earned the win and finished her freshman season at 10-11. Smith pitched all eight innings and surrendered five runs on eight hits, while fanning two.
