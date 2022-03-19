BOWIE, Md. – After earning a 9-4 victory in Game 1 of Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader at Bowie State, Carly Santillo belted a two-run home run and the Mountain Cats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to secure the sweep with a 7-5 victory in Game 2.
Pitt-Johnstown improved to 9-4.
In Game 1, Pitt-Johnstown banged out 13 hits, including three from Laura Fox, and used a four-run fourth inning on its way to a 9-4 win.
Pitt-Johnstown struck for three runs in the top of the second. After Santillo scored on a wild pitch to open the scoring, Tori Radvan’s RBI ground out scored Lauren Gohacki and Fox followed with an RBI double that plated Maddie Flowers.
Bowie State got a run back in its half of the second, but a Kayla Miehl RBI single and Santillo’s RBI double in the third put the Mountain Cats up 5-1.
After Akirr Pullen’s two-run home run in the Bulldogs’ half of the third cut it to 5-3, Pitt-Johnstown answered with four in the top of the fourth, highlighted by Taylor Mendicino’s RBI double and Gohacki’s sacrifice fly.
Fox went 3-for-4 with a double, and RBI, and a run, while Mendicino added two doubles, and RBI and a run for Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats also got two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run from Santillo.
Alyssa Hileman improved to 6-1 after holding Bowie State to four runs (three earned) on eight hits in the complete-game. Hileman struck out three and didn’t allow a walk.
In Game 2, the Mountain Cats erased an early three-run deficit, then scored two runs late to complete the sweep.
Pitt-Johnstown opened the scoring with a run in the third. Hailei Markee walked, moved to third on Olivia Porter bunt single, and scored on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs came back to take the lead with four runs in the bottom of the third, before Cassidy Kern’s infield single scored pinch-runner Shaylin Hagerman to cut the Mountain Cat deficit to 4-2 in the fourth.
Pitt-Johnstown battled back to regain the lead with three runs in the fifth, including, Santillo’s two-run homer to right-center, but the Bulldogs were able to knot it at five with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
However, the Mountain Cats regained the lead with two more in the top of the seventh. Gohacki singled to lead off the inning and worked her way around to score on a Bowie State error, before Flowers’ RBI single chased home Kelsi Terzolino to make it 7-5.
Radvan earned the win in relief of starter Julie Shinavski and improved to 1-2. Radvan pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowed two runs on two hits, and worked out of a seventh inning jam to preserve the victory. Shinavski tossed the first 4.2 inning and gave up three runs (two earned) on 11 hits.
Terzolino was 3-for-3 with a run, while Santillo added two hits, including a home run and two RBI. Porter and Miehl collected two hits apiece, Cassidy Kern drove in a pair.
With the losses, Bowie State dropped to 6-10-1 on the year.
