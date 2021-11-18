JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team entered the season ranked 21st nationally.
On Thursday night, the hometown crowd got to see why as the Mountain Cats led from start to finish in a 42-0 rout of East Stroudsburg inside the Sports Center.
“We have a real young team this year, and they have been pleasantly surprising me,” Pitt-Johnstown (2-0) coach Pat Pecora said. “This team is very coachable, and with young people, we need to continue to get better each week. In some of the individual matches, I wanted to take a bigger step and get more scoring tonight. Some of them had nice leads, but they need to push to get more points in some of the matches and not just win comfortably.”
The first match of the night, at 125 pounds, featured 2021 NCAA Division II national qualifier and 11th-ranked senior Matt Siszka against East Stroudsburg’s Joshua Jasonowicz. Siszka jumped out to the early 4-0 lead after the first period and controlled the match in its entirety, taking the major decision by a final of 12-1.
At 133, Pitt-Johnstown’s Mason Myers got the early takedown to jump out front and never looked back on his way to a 10-2 major decision over East Stroudsburg’s Jayson Scerbo. Myers gave the Mountain Cats an 8-0 lead in the match.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Caleb Morris scored a late takedown in the first period to carry a 6-1 lead at 141. He held on against Zach Lewis for a 10-4 decision.
The home crowd was excited for the next match at 149.
2021 All-American Jacob Ealy took on East Stroudsburg sophomore Eric Falleni. The Mountain Cats redshirt sophomore led 4-0 after the first period, but the two dualed closely the rest of the way in one of the tightest matches of the night. Ealy prevailed 9-3 as Pitt-Johns- town led 14-0.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Nate Smith and East Stroudsburg’s Alex Leon battled in the highest-scoring affair of the night at 157. Leon got the early takedown giving the Warriors their first lead in any period of the night, but Smith battled hard throughout the period to take a 3-2 lead just before the buzzer. The second period was controlled by Smith with another late takedown to stretch the lead to 10-4 after two. The third period was dominated by Smith, who took a 21-9 major decision.
A technical fall by Pitt-Johnstown’s Dillon Keane over Sergio Cespedes at 165 brought up three-time All-American Brock Biddle at 174, squaring off against the Warriors’ Sczar Charles.
It only took two minutes for Biddle to pin Charles as Pitt-Johnstown led 29-0.
“I went out there trying to get on my offense right away,” Biddle said.
“I felt better than I had all year. I got that early takedown and just took over from there.”
A major decision by Pitt-Johns- town’s Gage Arnold at 184 and a 12-5 decision at 197 by Dakoda Rodgers put the Mountain Cats up 36-0 with only the heavyweight bout left.
Pitt-Johnstown freshman Isaiah Vance faced Nick Nittoli. Unfortunately for the East Stroudsburg sophomore, an injury forced him to withdraw just 2:07 into the bout as Pitt-Johnstown finished the shutout at 42-0.
“Coach told me to go out there and work my systems, work my stuff and be confident,” Vance said. “We all just want to keep building each other up and be the best we can be and keep building each other up on the mat.”
For Pecora, he just wants to see continued growth from his young squad.
“We lost a whole season last year. We are starting six young guys, but we have great leadership from the seniors, and this team is going to make some noise before the end of the year,” Pecora said. “I liked the way we wrestled overall tonight.”
Before the match, Pitt-Johnstown honored last year’s seniors who didn’t get to have a senior night because of the lost season caused by the pandemic.
Allan Beattie, Alex Delp and Jacob Smith were all recognized by the Mountain Cats faithful.
The hometown crowd also got to salute Pecora before the match for becoming the all-time collegiate leader in victories with his 617th in February 2020. A framed scoresheet was presented to the coach, whose win total climbed to 619 after Thursday’s victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.