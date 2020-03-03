Coach Bob Rukavina’s PSAC West third-seeded Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team picked up an 85-78 win over Slippery Rock Monday night in the Sports Center to advance to the PSAC quarterfinals. The Mountain Cats will travel to West No. 2 seed Mercyhurst for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday.
The winner advances to Saturday’s PSAC semifinals at the highest remaining seed in the PSAC Eastern Division.
The top six teams from each division earned an opportunity to win the PSAC Men’s Basketball Championship while the top two teams from each division earned a first-round bye.
The highest remaining seed from the East will host the semifinals and finals. The tournament winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Pitt-Johnstown, 22-8 overall, built a 16-point second-half lead over Slippery Rock in Monday’s opening round, before prevailing 85-78. John Paul Kromka’s 19 points and eight rebounds led five Mountain Cats who scored in double figures. Josh Wise added 17 points, Fred Mulbah scored 14 points and dished out a game-high nine assists, while Marcin Wiszomirski and Caiden Landis tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Pitt-Johnstown.
Wise currently stands in seventh place on the Mountain Cat all-time scoring list with 1,528 career points, 11 points shy of Penn Cambria graduate A.J. Leahey (2013-17) for sixth place on the scoring list. Wise also ranks 14th on the all-time rebounding list with 514, and 15th on the all-time assists list with 262. Mulbah currently stands in 10th-place on the assists list with 349.
Kromka’s 15.2 points lead three Mountain Cats averaging in double figures in scoring, while his 8.2 rebounds per game also pace the team. Wise (12.3 ppg) and Landis (11.2 ppg) are also averaging in double figures in scoring, while Drew Magestro (9.8 ppg), Mulbah (9.6 ppg), and Joe Batt (8.9) are all scoring over eight points per game. Landis (4.5 rpg) and Wise (4.4 rpg) are second and third in rebounding, and Mulbah leads Pitt-Johnstown in assists at 6.8 assists per game.
Mercyhurst has won its past nine games and enters the tournament with a 19-7 overall record. The Lakers are coming off of a 75-69 win to end the regular season at Slippery Rock on Saturday.
Through 26 games, MiyKah McIntosh (14.0 ppg), Cameron Gross (10.9), and Zach McIntire (10.6) lead the Lakers in scoring, while Gross’ 5.8 and Joel Ufele’s 5.5 rebounds are tops on the team. Michael Bradley and McIntosh are averaging 3.4 and 2.6 assists per game, respectively.
Mercyhurst took a pair of games from Pitt-Johnstown this season. On Jan. 15, Gross finished with game highs of 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lakers to an 82-74 win in the Sports Center. Wise’s 18 points and Landis’ 13 points paced four Mountain Cat double-figure scorers. Mercyhurst completed the season sweep in Erie on Feb. 19 behind Steve Cannady’s 17 points and McIntosh’s 15 points. Pitt-Johnstown was led by Kromka’s game highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
