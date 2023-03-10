Chalk one up for the “old man.”
Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior Nate Smith advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships – as did teammate Jacob Ealy – with a pair of close victories. They are the only Mountain Cats to secure All-American finishes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.
Smith, who entered the tournament as the sixth seed at 157 pounds, won his first bout by the narrowest of margins, beating Northern State’s Devin Bahr 4-3 thanks to 1:01 of riding time advantage.
A locking-hands call brought Bahr within a point at 3-2 in the third period, and he got to his feet just as Smith secured the riding time advantage. At that point, the Mountain Cat released Bahr.
“I saw (the riding time) out of the corner of my eye,” Smith said. “I wasn’t going to take the risk on anything happening. Like Coach (Pat Pecora) always says, stay cool, calm, positive and confident.”
Smith, who finished eighth in the nation last year, held off Bahr’s scoring attempts for the victory. The redshirt senior said he might not have handled the situation so well early in his career.
“I feel like in the four years I’ve been starting, I’ve really grown into myself,” he said. “I used to be a headcase. I feel like the wise old man, staying calm under pressure.”
He did that in the quarterfinals as well, winning 5-2 over King’s Trent Mahoney – who upset third-seeded Gabe Johnson of Central Oklahoma in the first round. Smith will face unbeaten Nick Novak of St. Cloud State in Saturday morning’s semifinal round.
“It’s just another day in the office,” Smith said. “I was talking to Coach. He was saying take it one point at a time. It is the semifinals at nationals, but the kid I’m wrestling is just another person. I just have to go out and wrestle and everything will work out.”
Ealy, the top seed at 149 pounds, needed to stay calm under pressure as well. In his quarterfinal match, the unbeaten wrestler gave up the opening takedown to eighth-seeded Brik Flippo of Central Oklahoma, but he rebounded quickly, using a knee tap to take down Filippo, then pulled him back into a pinning position. Ealy needed just 47 seconds for the fall over the 2022 All-American.
“I always want to get the first takedown, but that’s not going to happen every time,” Ealy said. “You can’t let it frustrate you. It’s only two points. Get an escape and you’re only down one. The first takedown is important, but it’s not the whole match, that’s for sure.”
Ealy, who beat Lander’s Jack Tangen 7-2 in the opening round, secured All-American status for a third time, but he has his sights set on a national title. To get that, he’ll need to go through fifth-seeded Jason Hannenberg in the semifinal round.
“There’s always pressure, but that’s what makes you perform,” Ealy said. “I’ll be ready. I do like to have fun with it.”
Ealy and Smith were the bright spot on a day that saw six other Mountain Cats eliminated from the tournament.
“It’s tough,” Pecora said. “You feel good about the guys going to the semis, but you feel like we could have snuck a few more guys through to be an All-American.”
Brock Biddle and Dakoda Rogers each fell one victory short of making the podium.
The sixth seed at 184 pounds, Biddle was upset in the first round. He bounced back with a major decision and a fall before losing 13-9 to Wisconsin-Parkside’s Reece Worachek. A five-time NCAA qualifier, Biddle ends his career as a three-time All-American.
Rodgers was making his first appearance at the national tournament, and the 197-pounder started with a bang, upsetting sixth-seeded Anthony Yacovetti of Lander in the first round, but back-to-back losses ended his tournament.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Trevon Gray (125), Byron Daubert (133), Caleb Morris (141) and Isaiah Vance (285) each went 0-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.
The Mountain Cats, who finished the season second in Off the Mat’s dual meet rankings, were tied for 10th place with Glenville State after the first day.
“It’s just a tough, tough tournament,” Pecora said. “I’m disappointed. There were some tight matches and you’ve got to win them. We won some, but we didn’t win enough of those matches.”
Wrestling resumes at 11 a.m. eastern on Saturday, and the finals are set for 8 p.m.
