After 47 seasons and more dual meet victories than any coach in college wrestling history, it would be easy to understand if Pat Pecora didn’t have quite the same emotions before a meet that he did in his younger days.
But anyone who believes that obviously doesn’t know the Pitt-Johnstown legend.
The second-ranked Mountain Cats can win at least a share of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title for the seventh consecutive season when Mercyhurst visits the Sports Center at 7 p.m. Friday, and 24 hours before the first match, Pecora was already wound up for it.
“The strangest thing of all is I say that to myself, ‘You’ve been doing this for 47 years. Why do you get stressed and anxious?’ ” he said. “I think it’s even worse because you’re expecting more.
“The standard has been very high. You expect more from yourself and your team.”
The Mountain Cats are 14-0, including 6-0 in PSAC. Mercyhurst (9-6, 5-1) is ranked 18th heading into the final dual of the season for both teams. A victory would not only clinch the dual meet title outright, it would also give Pitt-Johnstown its first unbeaten season since 1998.
“We haven’t had one in a long time. They’re hard to come by. There are so many things that can happen throughout the season,” Pecora said. “These are always exciting times. You’ve got so much on the line. It’s all in our hands.”
Pitt-Johnstown has a well-balanced lineup, with nine wrestlers in the top 15 of their respective weights of The Open Mat’s rankings. That’s why the Mountain Cats haven’t lost more than three matches in any dual meet this season. They have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 482-101. They have shut out three opponents and only three have scored more than nine points in a dual against them this season.
Jacob Ealy, the nation’s top-ranked 149-pounder, is 23-0 and heavyweight Isaiah Vance is ranked fifth, but the team success is also due to those wrestlers who aren’t expected to finish in the top eight at the national tournament.
“I think that’s where our program lies,” Pecora said. “That’s why I always emphasize the dual meet. It is indicative of your program as a whole. It’s the guy who isn’t the national champ, the All-American, but he’s going out there and winning a tough match.
“You’ve got to put someone out there at every weight that is in good condition and coached well. People know that if a guy’s got a Pitt-Johnstown singlet on, he’s going to be tough. They might not know the name or where he’s from, but they know he’s going to be tough.”
Mercyhurst might be the toughest test the Mountain Cats face this year. The Lakers are led by second-ranked Eric Bartos at 133 pounds, but also have top-end talent at 174 pounds in No. 5 Dillon Walker and 197 in No. 4 Luke McMonigal. Pitt-Johnstown doesn’t have a ranked wrestler at 133, while Alex Weber is No. 14 at 174 and Dakoda Rodgers is No. 10 at 197.
The Mountain Cats will be favored in the other weight classes, but that doesn’t ease the mind of Pecora, who prefers not to look at rankings.
“I’ve got just as much excitement, just as much anxiety, just as much stress as I did 10 years ago. Maybe more,” he said.
“Wrestlers come here to win championships. This is the first one that we can win for the season.”
Four Mountain Cats are expected to wrestle at home for the final time on Friday: Brock Biddle, Dajauhn Hertzog, Caleb Morris and Nate Smith. Pitt-Johnstown also will recognize seniors Charlie Beatty, Jacob Burgette and Brock Leinbach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.