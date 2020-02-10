Senior guard Josh Wise was named the Athlete of the Week, and sophomore forward John Paul Kromka garnered his fourth Defensive Player of the Week Award this season to allow Pitt-Johnstown to sweep the weekly PSAC Western Division men’s honors.
In two games last week, Wise averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game, while shooting 17 of 31 from the field, 8 of 15 from behind the arc, and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
In Wednesday’s 103-94 victory over California (Pa.), Wise collected a double-double of 26 points, including shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and 11 rebounds. He had two assists, one block and one steal.
Wise followed that up with a game-high 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting in a lopsided 98-73 Alumni Day victory over Edinboro on Saturday. Wise collected six rebounds, two assists and a game-high five steals.
Kromka averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 11 rebounds. He also averaged four assists, six blocks and two steals in the two Mountain Cats wins.
On Wednesday, Kromka scored 15 points, including going 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. He grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out three assists, made a pair of steals and blocked a game-high five shots.
Three days later, Kromka added 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. He also chipped in five assists, a game-high seven blocks and two steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.