GREENSBURG – Fourth-ranked Pitt-Johnstown won the first four bouts, including falls from Jacob Ealy (141 pounds) and Chris Eddins (149) to build a 19-0 lead on its way to a 34-9 PSAC victory at Seton Hill on Saturday night.
The win moved coach Pat Pecora to within one of tying former Oregon State coach Dale Thomas’ 46-year-old all-time career wins record. The Mountain Cats improved to 18-3 on the year and 4-0 in the PSAC.
Pecora was reluctant to talk about approaching the record, but was very excited for his squad.
“It will happen when it happens,” Pecora said. “What was important was that we wrestled well and won the right way using the UPJ system. It’s the kind of match that I really enjoy watching.”
Also earning wins on Saturday for the Mountain Cats were Brendan Howard at 125, Matt Siszka at 133, Devin Austin at 165, Brock Biddle at 174, Connor Craig at 184 and Allan Beattie at 285.
Pecora now has 615 career victories, one shy of tying the all-time wins record among coaches in all divisions. Thomas took over as the all-time wins leader in 1974 and finished his career with 616 victories.
Pitt-Johnstown returns to action on Friday at Shippensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.