Pitt-Johnstown senior guard/forward Gabrielle Smith averaged 24 points and 5.5 rebounds and shot 22-for-24 from the free-throw line in a pair of Mountain Cat victories to earn PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors on Monday.
On Wednesday, Smith poured in a game-high 28 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 12 of 13 from the charity stripe in a 76-69 conference victory over Mercyhurst. Smith also had five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist against the Lakers.
Smith followed up that effort with a game-high 20, including 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, to lead the Mountain Cats to a 77-67 win over Slippery Rock on Saturday. Smith also pulled down six rebounds and dished out an assist to help Pitt-Johnstown win its third consecutive game.
