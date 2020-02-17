Pitt-Johnstown junior forward Maddie Shanahan was been named PSAC West Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week with Gannon’s Haley Tewes on Monday.
Shanahan averaged 5.5 points, 12 rebounds, including 10 defensive rebounds, 4.5 assists and two blocks in a pair of Pitt-Johnstown games last week.
In Wednesday’s 63-50 loss at Slippery Rock, Shanahan scored seven points, grabbed 12 defensive rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots.
She followed that effort up with four points, a game-high 12 rebounds (eight defensive rebounds), six assists, two blocks and a steal in a 68-59 win over Clarion on Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
