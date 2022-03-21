JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora was named the 2021-22 NCAA Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Wrestling Coach of the Year for the fourth time.
This award is presented to the coach that has demonstrated outstanding effort throughout the season in developing and elevating their program on campus and in the community. The regional and national coach of the year awards are presented by Defense Soap, the official Hygiene partner of the NWCA.
Pecora, who also earned the honor in 1995, 1999 and 2019, led his Mountain Cats to a 13-1 dual meet record, the program’s 24th NCAA regional title and a share of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) dual-meet title to mark the sixth straight conference championship.
Pecora, who also doubles as Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic director since July 2008, took over the Mountain Cat wrestling program in 1976.
On Feb. 7, 2020, Pitt-Johnstown’s Pat Pecora became the all-time winningest coach in college wrestling at all divisions of NCAA, plus NAIA and junior college.
In his 46 years at Pitt-Johnstown, Pecora has 631 victories.
Pecora has led the Mountain Cats to a pair of NCAA Division II national championships in 1996 and 1999. His teams won five straight NCAA regional titles from 2003 through 2007 and 10 in a row from 1992 through 2001.
Pecora’s squads also have 35 top-20 national finishes, 23 top-10 finishes and 11 top-five finishes. Pecora has tutored 162 All-Americans and 14 individual national champions who have combined for 22 titles.
Academically, his teams led the nation in NWCA All-Academic Wrestling Team selections from 1997 through 2000. Since 1990, Pecora has coached well over 100 NWCA All-Academic Wrestling Team members.
In 1995 and 1999, Pecora was named NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. Also in 1999, he received the National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaching Excellence Award, given to the best coach in all divisions. Pecora also coached the national all-star team, which showcased the best wrestlers in the nation from all divisions.
Pecora, a member of the NWCA Board of Directors, was also the president of that organization for two terms.
Pecora has earned induction into nine halls of fame: Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame-East Boro Chapter (1994), Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame (1998), West Liberty State College Hall of Fame (1998), Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame (2001), NCAA Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame (2003), Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame (2015), Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (2016), Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2017) and the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame (2021).
Coach Pecora also earned the 2008 United States Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association, established in 1928, is a non-profit organization for the advancement of all levels of the sport of wrestling with primary emphasis on developing coaches who work in academic environments. The three core competencies of the NWCA are coaching development, student-athlete welfare and the promotion of wrestling.
