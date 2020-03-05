Pitt-Johnstown senior forward Gabrielle Smith and senior guard Alli McGrath both became two-time all-PSAC West selections when they were each named to the second team by the conference’s coaches on Thursday.
Smith was a first-team choice last year, while McGrath is now a two-time second-team selection.
Smith led Pitt-Johnstown in scoring at 16.5 points per game and was tied with McGrath for second on the team in rebounding at 5.1 rebounds per game.
Nationally, Smith ranks sixth in free-throws made (171) and seventh in free-throws attempted (209). Smith ended her career ranked sixth on Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time scoring list (1,555 points) and 22nd all-time in rebounds (594).
McGrath, a transfer from Maryland-Baltimore County and the PSAC West player of the week on Nov. 11, was second on the team in scoring behind Smith at 15.4 points per game.
