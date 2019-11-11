Pitt-Johnstown senior guard/forward Alli McGrath averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game to lead the Mountain Cats to a pair of wins and earn PSAC Western Division Player of the Week honors on Monday.
In Friday’s season opener at the Shepherd (W.Va.) University Conference Crossover, McGrath scored a game-high 20 points, including hitting 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, in a 72-68 win over Virginia State.
She also grabbed 11 rebounds, had two assists and made one steal.
McGrath followed that up with 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting and was 6-for-10 from behind the 3-point line in Pitt-Johnstown’s come-from-behind 86-85 victory over Fayetteville State (N.C.) on Saturday.
McGrath pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, dished out two assists and made a pair of steals.
