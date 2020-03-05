Pitt-Johnstown guard Josh Wise and forward John Paul Kromka were both named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division first team on Thursday, while Kromka repeated as defensive athlete of the year.
Wise is a two-time first-team choice, and Kromka joined the first team after being on the second team last season.
Wise earned first-team honors for the second straight year after averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Wise finished second on team in scoring, 3-point field goals (41), assists (76) and steals (42). He closed out his career ranked sixth on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time scoring list (1,541 points), 14th on the all-time rebounding list (522) and 15th on the all-time assists list (266).
Kromka, a five-time PSAC West defensive athlete of the week and a three-time athlete of the week choice in 2019-20, led the team in scoring (15.2), rebounding (8.3), blocks (78) and field goal percentage (61.4%).
