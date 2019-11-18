Pitt-Johnstown sophomore John Paul Kromka was tabbed the PSAC West Athlete and Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Kromka earned his second straight defensive weekly award. In two games, Kromka averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and two steals per game.
On Wednesday, Kromka scored 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in a 101-81 win over Carlow. The sophomore forward dished out four assists and made two steals.
Kromka, who shot 81% from the field for the week, followed that up with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 94-76 win over Ohio Dominican Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
Kromka shot 10-for-12 from the floor, 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and made 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. He also had three assists, a game-high five blocks, and two steals.
