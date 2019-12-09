Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week for the third time this season on Monday after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds on Saturday at Bloomsburg.
Kromka, a sophomore forward from Monroeville who earned the same award on Nov. 18 and 25, scored 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. The two-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week also blocked two shots and made a pair of steals for the 8-2 Mountain Cats.
