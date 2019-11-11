Pitt-Johnstown sophomore forward John Paul Kromka, the reigning PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year, was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
In two games to begin the 2019-20 season, Kromka averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
Kromka finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and a game-high five blocks in the Mountain Cats season-opening 79-76 loss to Concord (W.Va.) University in Friday’s first round of the IUP IRMC/Hilton Garden Classic, before adding a double-double consisting of 13 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday against West Virginia Wesleyan. He also had two blocks and one steal.
