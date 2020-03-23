Pitt-Johnstown sophomore forward John Paul Kromka added to his list of accolades when he was named to the Division II All-Atlantic Region second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) when this year’s teams were released on Monday.
Along with the NABC honor, Kromka was also named to the PSAC West first team and earned the division’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive season. In addition, Kromka was tabbed to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region second team and CoSIDA Division II Academic All-American third team.
The Monroeville native was the Mountain Cats’ leading scorer (15.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.3). He also led the team in field goal percentage (61.4%), free-throws made and attempted (104-139) and blocked shots (78).
Nationally, Kromka ranks fifth in total blocks (78), eighth in blocks per game (2.52), 16th in field goal percentage (61.4%) and 40th in total rebounds (257).
Through two seasons at Pitt-Johnstown, Kromka has scored 918 points and pulled down 489 rebounds.
