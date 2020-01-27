Pitt-Johnstown sophomore forward John Paul Kromka was selected as the PSAC Western Division Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. Kromka shares this week’s honor with Jermaine Hall Jr. of California (Pa.) after averaging a double-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a pair of games last week.
In Wednesday’s narrow loss to seventh-ranked Indiana (Pa.) in the Sports Center, Kromka scored 22 points on 10 of 16 shooting and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. He dished out four assists, blocked two shots and made one steal.
Kromka followed that up with 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting and nine rebounds in an 86-66 win at Seton Hill on Saturday. Kromka also had two assists and a game-high four blocks against the Griffins.
Kromka was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 11 and the PSAC West Athlete and Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 18. In addition, he added two more conference player of the week honors on Nov. 25 and Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.