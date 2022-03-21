JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown junior forward John Paul Kromka was named to the Division II National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Atlantic Region first team when this year’s honors were released on Monday.
The all-region honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division II.
Kromka, a six-time PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week in 2021-22, earned his third straight PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year honor and his third straight all-PSAC West honor after being named to the second team as a freshman and the first team in both 2019-20 and 2021-22. The 2018-19 PSAC West Freshman of the Year led Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (8.1), field goal percentage (67.7%) and blocks (88), and was second in assists (87) and third in steals.
Kromka, also a second-team NABC all-Atlantic Region performer in 2019-20 on the court and a two-time first-team Academic All-American, leads NCAA Division II in total blocks (88), and tops the PSAC and ranks fourth nationally in blocked shots per game (2.9) and fifth in field goal percentage (67.7%). He is also 39th in total rebounds with 243.
Kromka currently stands in 11th place on Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time scoring list with 1,443 points and is in fourth place with 732 rebounds.
