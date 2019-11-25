Pitt-Johnstown sophomore forward John Paul Kromka averaged 21.5 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks in a pair of Mountain Cat wins last week to earn his second straight PSAC West Athlete of the Week award on Monday.
Kromka, also a two-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week honoree, matched his career high with 28 points in a 79-62 victory over East Stroudsburg on Saturday.
He also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, blocked five shots and made one steal.
On Sunday, Kromka added 15 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals to lead the Mountain Cats to an 84-77 victory over Kutztown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.