John Paul Kromka, the reigning PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year, claimed his fifth Defensive Player of the Week Award this season.
In a pair of Mountain Cat games last week, Kromka averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds (7.5 defensive boards) while blocking two shots per game.
In Wednesday’s 85-73 win over Seton Hill, Kromka scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 4 of 5 shooting from the free-throw line.
He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and added two blocks and two steals.
Kromka then scored eight points, pulled down 10 defensive rebounds and blocked two shots in a 93-82 loss at No. 7 Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday.
