John Paul Kromka Micah Till

Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka, left, lays up a shot in front of Slippery Rock’s Micah Till during a PSAC first round playoff game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Mar.2, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

John Paul Kromka, the reigning PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year, claimed his fifth Defensive Player of the Week Award this season.

In a pair of Mountain Cat games last week, Kromka averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds (7.5 defensive boards) while blocking two shots per game.

In Wednesday’s 85-73 win over Seton Hill, Kromka scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 4 of 5 shooting from the free-throw line. 

He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and added two blocks and two steals.

Kromka then scored eight points, pulled down 10 defensive rebounds and blocked two shots in a 93-82 loss at No. 7 Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday.

