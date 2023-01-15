Pitt-Johnstown senior forward John Paul Kromka has been named to the Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List for the 2022-23 season.
The top 100 watch list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II-III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.
Kromka, a 2021-22 All-American and a three-time PSAC West defensive player of the year, is Pitt-Johnstown's all-time leader in blocked shots with 281. In 2022-23, Kromka leads the Mountain Cats scoring (15.4 points per game), field goal percentage (69%), rebounding (6.5), blocked shots (39) and steals (15). He is also fourth on the team in assists with 34.
The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as it will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.
2023 marks the seventh year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019, Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan University in 2020 and Trevor Hudgins of Northwest Missouri State University in 2022. The award was not presented during the 2021 season.
On Feb. 15, the list will be reduced to the top 50 players. One month later on March 15, the top 25 players will be announced. On April 1, the finalists of this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 3.
