Pitt-Johnstown senior right-hander Dylan Heid earned his third NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year honor on Wednesday when the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings selected his as the region’s top hurler in 2021.
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II All-Americans will be announced on Friday. The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams for all divisions will be announced June 23.
Heid, a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) second-team All-American, has also been named the NCBWA and Division II Conference Commissioners Association (DIICCA) Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year, as well as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Pitcher of the Year.
Heid, a native of Malvern and a graduate of Great Valley High School, posted a 7-2 record with six complete games, four shutouts and a 1.37 ERA in 59 1/3 innings in 2021. He also led the Mountain Cats with 105 strikeouts to just 15 walks, while holding opponent hitters to a .126 batting average. Heid allowed just nine earned runs and surrendered just 25 hits.
Heid, a five-time PSAC West Pitcher of the Week choice, a three-time Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week selection, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher of the Week on March 11 after tossing a no-hitter and striking out 13 against West Liberty, led the PSAC in complete games, ERA, hits allowed per 9 innings, strikeouts, strikeouts per 9 innings and WHIP.
Nationally, Heid ranks second in NCAA Division II in hits per 9 innings (3.79), WHIP (0.67), third in complete games (six) and strikeouts per 9 innings (15.93), fourth in ERA (1.37), seventh in strikeouts (105) and 27th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.0).
