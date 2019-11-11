Pitt-Johnstown two-time defending national champion Chris Eddins (149 pounds) was named PSAC Wrestler of the Week by the conference office on Monday after posting a 3-0 record at Saturday’s Northeast Duals and defeating the NCAA Division I’s No. 12-ranked wrestler at 149 at Sunday’s North East Tournament in Troy, New York.
On Saturday, Eddins, the Division II’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at 149, opened the North East Duals with a technical fall win at 5:31 over Matthew Beyer in Pitt-Johnstown’s 25-12 win over Ithaca (N.Y.) College, before defeating St. Cloud State (Minn.) University’s second-ranked James Pleski, 3-2, in the second round. Eddins then scored a technical fall over Raul Matteo at 3:38 in a 51-4 Mountain Cat victory over American International (Mass.) College.
On Sunday, Eddins defeated Arizona State’s 12th-ranked Joshua Maruca, 6-2, in the North East Tournament.
