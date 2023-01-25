Pitt-Johnstown junior Jacob Ealy was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference wrestling athlete of the week.
Ealy, who is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country at 149 pounds, edged Gannon’s second-ranked Nick Young 7-6 on Jan. 18.
His victory helped the Mountain Cats thump the 13th-ranked Golden Knights 28-6 in their matchup inside the Sports Center.
The Aliquippa native also won by forfeit in a match against No. 18 Glenville State on Saturday.
Ealy stands unbeaten at 19-0 and is 11-0 in dual meets with seven of his wins coming via technical falls.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to face Seton Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday.
