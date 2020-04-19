Pitt-Johnstown freshman Jacob Ealy was named the 2019-20 Super Region I Rookie Wrestler of the Year when the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced this year’s regional rookie and wrestler of the year honors.
Ealy joined Pitt-Johnstown’s starting lineup in 2019-20 as a true freshman at 141 pounds and posted an 18-11 overall record and a 14-9 mark in dual meets on his way to claiming his first NCAA Super Region I title to qualify for the 2020 NCAA National Championships. The Aliquippa native and Hopewell High School graduate was also named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the 2019-20 NWCA Scholar All-America List.
