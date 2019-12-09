Pitt-Johnstown true freshman Jakob Ealy was named the PSAC Wrestler of the Week on Monday after earning a 3-1 sudden victory over fourth-ranked Chandler Minnard that helped the fourth-ranked Mountain Cats erase an early deficit and secure a 19-12 victory at seventh-ranked Ashland on Saturday.
Ealy, ranked 12th nationally at 141 pounds, took down Minnard early into overtime to break a 1-all tie and secure the 3-1 win. Ealy’s victory sparked a 16-3 Pitt-Johnstown run over the final six bouts that erased a 9-3 deficit.
Eary, 10-4 overall and 8-3 in dual meets this season, joins Chris Eddins as PSAC Wrestler of the Week winners this year. Eddins earned the award on Nov. 11.
