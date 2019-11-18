Pitt-Johnstown sophomore defensive specialist Erin Carmody was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after piling up 103 digs, an average of 34.3 digs in three matches, and setting the Pitt-Johnstown single-match digs record on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Carmody had 37 digs, two assists and two service aces in the Mountain Cats’ four-set win over Indiana (Pa.), before adding 20 digs, one assist, and three aces in a four-set loss at Seton Hill on Friday.
Carmody capped off her week with a Pitt-Johnstown record 46 digs in a four-set win to close out the season at California (Pa.) on Saturday. Carmody also provided five aces.
