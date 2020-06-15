Braxton Roxby signed a Major League Baseball free agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday – representing the region through his ties to Windber High School, Pitt-Johnstown, Martella’s Pharmacy and Flood City Elite.
“Things obviously didn’t work out with the draft since it was knocked down to five rounds from 40,” said Roxby, who prior to the COVID-19 pandemic had been a Major League Baseball draft prospect as a pitcher. “Just because of the uncertainty, I decided to sign this year and basically just get on my feet as early as I can in professional baseball.”
Roxby had two more seasons of eligibility at Pitt-Johnstown.
The coronavirus has upended minor league baseball seasons, so Roxby is awaiting instructions from the Reds on his next assignment.
Prior to signing, he had been on the roster with Martella’s Pharmacy, which will begin the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season on Wednesday night at Roxbury Park.
A 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher, Roxby consistently throws in the mid-90 mph range.
“He made a name for himself in the Cape Cod League last summer and the past school year he had scouts meeting with him weekly,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Todd Williams said. “He is one of the hardest-working student-athletes we have had here at Pitt-Johnstown. Braxton has a great arm and a very bright future.”
Roxby went 7-9 with 105 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings with Pitt-Johnstown in three seasons. As a junior this spring, he fanned 28 hitters in 17 2/3 innings before the coronavirus pandemic halted play.
His time with the Bourne (Massachusetts) Braves in the Cape Cod League last summer made Roxby the top NCAA Division II prospect in the country. In 3 2/3 scoreless innings (three appearances) with the Braves, Roxby struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.
“I talked to a couple scouts before Cape Cod but when I performed at the Cape, I blew up from a scouting standpoint,” Roxby said.
Roxby is the first Mountain Cat to sign a professional contract since right-handed pitcher Kaleb Fleck joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in September 2011. UPJ All-American pitcher Ben Watkins was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 40th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft and played in the Yanks’ system.
“I’ve had Braxton since he was in Little League all the way up through when he traveled with me to tournaments and into college,” said Pitt-Johnstown pitching coach Rick Roberts, who reached the Class AAA level as a professional pitcher. “I’ve seen him grow through the good times and the bad times. One thing that never stopped with him was his work ethic.”
Roxby was the winning pitcher in the semifinal round game of the 2018 AAABA Tournament, helping Martella’s reach the championship game and eventually win Johnstown’s first AAABA Tournament title.
“He has always been kind of big physically, but he definitely got his body into the right type of things,” Martella’s Pharmacy first-year manager Kerry Pfeil said.
“Braxton is a hard worker and dedicated pitcher who represented the city well.”
