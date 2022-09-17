Women's soccer
Pitt-Johnstown 2, Slippery Rock 1: In Slippery Rock, Morgan Kost and Haley Neidig each scored goals, and Sachi Negri made 10 saves to lift the Mountain Cats to a PSAC West Division victory on Saturday.
The Mountain Cats are now 3-2-2 overall and 3-1-1 in PSAC West play.
Kost beat Slippery Rock goalkeeper Emma Yoder off of an assist from Emily Esser 28 minutes into the match to give the Mountain Cats the lead.
Slippery Rock quickly answered three minutes later to tie it on an unassisted goal from Morgan Sarver, but Pitt-Johnstown was able to regain the lead when Neidig finished Emma Bennethum’s assist with five minutes remaining in the opening half.
Negri did the rest in net for Pitt-Johnstown and held the Rock scoreless in the second half to preserve the one-goal victory. Negri made 10 saves and allowed just one goal.
The Rock slipped to 1-2-5 overall and 0-2-4 in the PSAC West.
Men's soccer
Slippery Rock 4, Pitt-Johnstown 1: In Slippery Rock, Alexzander Toto put the Mountain Cats on the board in the 72nd minute, but it wasn’t enough to overcome several second-half goals by the hosts.
Pitt-Johnstown slipped to 0-3-1 on the season, and 0-1 in the PSAC West.
Joe Skillicorn scored the game’s first goal in the 62nd minute to give Slippery Rock a 1-0 lead. The Rock would follow this up with two more goals over the next 10 minutes, with one each from Shaun Spencer and Arturo Hernandis.
Toto scored Pitt-Johnstown’s lone goal moments later, beating Slippery Rock goalie Hossam Aly on a penalty kick to make the score 3-1. Max Murphy added the final goal.
Pitt-Johnstown goalkeeper P.J. Derksen made five saves.
Women's volleyball
Gannon 3, Pitt-Johnstown 0: In Erie, Bedford graduate Natalie Lippincott and Abi Leitner led the Mountain Cats with seven kills apiece, but the visitors could not overcome the Golden Knights in a 11-25, 19-25, 16-25 loss on Saturday.
Pitt-Johnstown fell to 6-8 overall and 0-2 in PSAC West play.
After the Mountain Cats clawed back within three at 10-7, Gannon rattled off four straight points to go up 14-7. The Golden Knights scored six of the next nine points to take a commanding 20-10 lead to eventually win the set.
Pitt-Johnstown dug itself a hole in the second set after going down 10-4 early thanks to three consecutive kills by Gannon’s Madde Blake, who racked up a match-high 14 kills. From there, the Mountain Cats battled back to within five at 20-15, but behind four kills from Sam Deinek, the Golden Knights grabbed a 2-0 advantage.
A kill by Gomez helped the Mountain Cats snatch a 7-5 lead early on in the third set, but the Golden Knights responded with an 8-0 spurt to forge ahead 13-7. Gannon did not relinquish its lead from there, staying ahead by at least five points for the rest of the set to secure the sweep.
Deinek totaled 12 kills for the Golden Knights, who improved to 8-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Blake added five digs and two service aces. Bengisu Arslan dished out a match-high 34 assists. Emma Hall had 16 digs, while Arslan added 10 digs. Makenna Gavin provided eight kills.
Elizah Wilson had six kills for the Mountain Cats. Adiamar Beaz had a team-high 16 assists and 15 digs, while Gabi DeRenzo added seven digs. Mallory Pinske had two blocks.
Pitt-Johnstown hosts Seton Hill at 7 p.m. Friday and entertains Slippery Rock at 2 p.m. Saturday.
