Former Pitt-Johnstown two-time NCAA national champion Thad Benton has been selected for induction into the Jim Koch Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Benton will be one of seven new members inducted at the NWCA National Convention on July 28 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.
Joining Benton are Jason Bingaman (Lake Superior State), Arsenia Barksdale (Adams State), Trevor Franklin (Upper Iowa), Phil Johns (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), Joe Kemmerer (Kutztown) and Kirk Myers (Northern Iowa).
From 2001 through ‘06, Benton’s efforts on the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling mat established him as one of the all-time greats in school history.
Benton, a three-time All-American, became Pitt-Johnstown’s eighth individual wrestler to win a NCAA Division II national championship in 2005 before becoming the third to win multiple titles when he duplicated the feat again the following season.
The former PIAA runner-up at Claysburg-Kimmel High School redshirted during the 2001-02 season.
As a redshirt freshman in 2002-03, Benton won the starting spot at 133 pounds and posted a 25-9 overall record on his way to securing his first All-America honor with a fifth-place finish and earning the most falls in the least amount of time award at the national tournament.
A year later, Benton was 16-2 before an injury ended his season.
Benton returned to the mat in 2004-05 at 141 and went 30-5 with a team-leading 16 falls. He claimed his first of two NCAA East Regional crowns, before defeating Nebraska-Omaha’s Eli Dominguez 9-4 in the national title bout. That season, WrestlingReport.com named him Pennsylvania’s collegiate wrestler of the year.
Benton went 41-6 with 17 more falls in 2005-06. He became the Mountain Cats’ third wrestler to win multiple national titles with his win over Central Oklahoma’s Kyle Evans. His 17 falls are still a Pitt-Johnstown record for the 141 weight class, while his 121 career wins rank 15th. His .842 winning percentage ranks eighth.
