Pat Pecora remembers the days when he didn’t start recruiting high school seniors for his Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team until after the PIAA tournament in March.
“I used to go to the state tournament and write everything down,” Pecora recalled on Wednesday. “About two weeks later, I’d contact the coach, which is what you did first. Then talk to the parents, talk to the kids, get him in for an official visit. If you’re going to make him offer, you make him an offer. That’s all there was to it.”
The recruiting world is much different these days – colleges are now allowed to contact a wrestler before he begins his junior year – but the winningest college coach in the history of the sport has adapted. He now leans heavily on Tyler Reinhart, the Mountain Cats’ full-time assistant coach, and part-time assistants Shad Benton and Jody Strittmatter to help sign classes like the one released Wednesday by Pitt-Johnstown.
“It’s a yearlong process,” Pecora said. “It puts more on the staff, but I’ve got a good thing going with Tyler and Shad and Jody, with all three having won national titles at Pitt-Johnstown. It adds to the professionalism of the program.”
The Mountain Cats will welcome 16 recruits, including four PIAA medalists along with a state place-winner from Michigan and one from Ohio. Five other PIAA qualifiers are set to join the program.
“We wanted to get a big class in this year. The past few haven’t been as big with COVID,” said Pecora, who raved about the academic pedigree of the recruits, with more than half planning to major in engineering. “I’m really pleased with it. Shad Benton does an excellent job, being kind of our recruiting coordinator/director, especially with the out-of-state kids.”
Trennen Smith (125 pounds) was a two-time state medalist in Michigan, taking fifth and seventh place.
Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck (160) and Susquenita’s Mason McLendon (114) each placed sixth at this year’s PIAA tournament. Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott (215) and Connellsville’s Gabriel Ruggieri (133) each finished eighth.
Ruggieri is joined in the class by Connellsville teammates Chad Jesko (145) and Nate Stone (139). Former Falcons Dakoda Rodgers and Chad Ozias are already on the team, giving Pitt-Johnstown a strong link to the Fayette County school.
“Connellsville is a historic powerhouse,” Pecora said. “(Competing in) the WPIAL AAA, that’s a solid program.”
Pitt-Johnstown also has ties to Penn-Trafford, with four-time Mountain Cats All-American Travis McKillop now coaching the program. The Allegheny County school saw Lee Schickel win a 1996 national title under Pecora while Penn-Trafford alumni Devin Austin, Howard Bell, Larry Hohman and Jaison Klingensmith each earned All-American honors.
Others in this year’s class, with high school and weight, include: Teague Conover (Spring Cove/215), Connor Demcher (Pottsville/127), Arontay Henincamp (Gateway/114), Jinan Khan (Hammond, Maryland/182), Michael Mazurek (Sharon/285), Rahul Raghurahm (Dublin Coffman, Ohio/133), Jimmy Spindler (Pottstown/160), Carter Weaver (Williamsport/145) and Evan Wilcox (Valley View/132).
“I’m really excited about the class coming in,” said Pecora, whose team went 15-0 and claimed the PSAC dual meet title for a seventh straight season. “We got a variety of weight classes. We don’t have gaping holes where we expect a freshman to step in and start, but if somebody’s good enough to step in right away, we’ll do it.”
