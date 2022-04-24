For the first time since the program’s inception in 2006, the Pitt-Johnstown men’s golf team earned a berth in the NCAA Atlantic/East Region Championships.
Coaches Mike Drahos and Cody Trabert’s Mountain Cats are the Atlantic Region’s No. 9 seed in the 20-team field at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, New York, from May 5-7.
At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals on May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan.
The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by Wayne State (Michigan) and the Detroit Sports Commission.
