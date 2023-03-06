JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball team earned the program's fifth berth in the NCAA Division II regional tournament and first appearance in 14 years late Sunday night.
Coach Bob Rukavina's 20-10 team took the seventh seed in the Atlantic Region and will face second-seeded West Liberty in Saturday's quarterfinal round at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana (Pa.) Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The NCAA Division II regional pairings event began at 11 p.m. Sunday.
“We had a watch show at the hall of fame room at the Sports Center. We had the guys there and ordered some pizzas,” said Rukavina, whose seasoned Mountain Cats have five fifth-year seniors and one player in his sixth year on campus due to the lost COVID-19 season.
The other quarterfinal matchups are No. 8 seed Winston-Salem vs. No. 1 Indiana, No. 6 East Stroudsburg against No. 3 Mercyhurst and No. 5 Fairmont State taking on No. 4 Virginia Union.
Eight teams advanced to the Atlantic Regional tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, and then conclude on March 14.
Eight regional tournament champions throughout the country will advance to the NCAA Division II quarterfinal round in Evansville, Indiana, from March 21-25.
“We talked at the beginning of the year how every game and every play mean so much because it’s such a fine line to get into that tournament,” Rukavina said. “There are 47 teams in our region and only eight get to go. You get some upsets in the conference tournament (and it impacts the field). Winston-Salem won the CIAA by upset, so the CIAA got an extra team in and that bumped someone else.”
Pitt-Johnstown had a six-game winning streak and won eight of 10 games from Jan. 21 through Feb. 18, but the Mountain Cats stumbled in their final two regular-season contests and then went 1-1 in the PSAC Tournament.
“Unless you’re in the top five, you’re not guaranteed anything,” Rukavina said. “It’s a grind. Going into the last week of the season, we pretty much controlled our own destiny with the last two games, but Cal (California, Pa.) beat us at home, and Slippery Rock beat us on a last-second shot (on the road), so I thought we were really in trouble.
“But because of our strength of schedule, and a couple of teams that we beat, they kept us at the six spot (in the regional rankings) through those losses.”
The Mountain Cats split two early season games in Florida against top-notch competition. Pitt-Johnstown faced Mountain Conference East power West Liberty University, and then navigated through a difficult Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division schedule with opponents such as nationally third-ranked Indiana (Pa.), Mercyhurst University, Seton Hill, Slippery Rock and California (Pa.).
“We played probably the toughest schedule in the country,” Rukavina said. “In our second game, we played Nova Southeastern from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They are No. 1 and undefeated in Division II. IUP has one loss and we played them twice. Mercyhurst has four losses and we played them twice. We played a really tough schedule, but I think it helped us with strength of schedule in the end.”
Pitt-Johnstown is led by senior four-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference defensive player of the year John Paul Kromka, a first-team All-PSAC West player who averages 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. A career 1,000-point scorer, Kromka has 72 blocks, 37 steals and 65 assists this season. Rukavina said he expects Kromka to be in the lineup after recovering from an injury in the second game of the PSAC Tournament.
“Kromka is feeling better and is day by day,” Rukavina said. “We don’t play until next weekend, so I think he will be good.”
The Mountain Cats also have the PSAC West Division freshman of the year in guard Andrew Shull, a transfer from Rio Grande (Ohio) University who has a team-high 88 assists and 50 3-point field goals. Shull ranks third with a 10.9 points a game average.
Joining Kromka in the group Rukavina calls his "COVID seniors" are sixth-year player Drew Magestro, who enters the regional with 978 points, and fifth-year veterans, Caiden Landis, 1,000-point scorer Joe Batt, Jared Jakubick and Jacob Shuagis, who is a Penn Cambria High School graduate.
“I just wanted it for these seniors,” Rukavina said. “They’ve been a special group. They’re just a great group of guys. They worked so hard all through their careers. It’s nice to see them rewarded.”
North Star High School graduate Andy Zuchelli is a Mountain Cats guard. Berlin Brothersvailley's Elijah Sechler is a redshirt freshman. Sophomore Ryan Smith of Harrisburg also has been a two-year contributor.
In his 34th season at Pitt-Johnstown Rukavina (548-372) appreciates the opportunity to join the NCAA Division II "dance" for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
Rukavina knows there is a fine line between celebrating or lamenting the selection process.
In 1998-99, playing as an independent, a top-five Pitt-Johnstown men's team was snubbed despite a 23-4 record. Two upsets in conference championship play that season put two unexpected teams into the bracket while their upset victims also earned berths, leaving the Mountain Cats out.
“I’ll never forget it,” Rukavina said of the 1998-99 season. “I think we were ranked second in the country and they only took six teams back then. We got bumped out because of two upsets. That was a rough year. We had made two NCAA tournaments the two years before. We were really good that year and I thought we had a chance to do some damage, but we were an independent. We didn’t have much support on the committee.”
